Coffs Legacy granted $4m to build housing for vulnerable families



COFFS Coast Legacy has secured $4,100,000 funding for its Veterans’ Acute Housing Program.

This crucial investment will enable Legacy to build transitional housing units at its facility at 94 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour.



The “Legacy on Albany” project aims to deliver twelve to fifteen transitional housing units, prioritising the requirements of families with children.

The project is designed to support those who are transitioning from homelessness, or other forms of displacement.

These units will provide safe, stable, and supportive environments, offering residents time and resources to rebuild their lives as they prepare for permanent housing.

“Legacy Coffs Coast is honoured and excited to be the recipients of one of the most significant grants awarded in the Coffs area for housing infrastructure development,” Coffs Coast Legacy Vice-President Rhod Cook told News Of The Area.

“We have been providing accommodation and supporting service to veterans, widows, and families and children of veterans for many years.

“As with all funds sourced from the community, the benefits of this grant will be returned to our community, to serve veterans and others in need.

“Through the foresight of our predecessors, Legacy owns land on Albany Street, which will provide the site for this significant project.”

Mr Cook thanked personnel at the Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) and Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan, “for their enormous vote of confidence in Legacy Coffs Coast”.

“I will always work to support and advocate for vital projects like Legacy on Albany in Coffs Harbour,” Mr Conaghan said.

“As well as Watson Place in Bellingen, and the upcoming Family and Community Centre in Kempsey, to help those more vulnerable in our communities have a safe and stable place to live.”

The successful funding application reinforces Coffs Coast Legacy’s decades-long commitment to affordable housing and welfare services.

Recently appointed as a Community Housing Provider under the NSW Housing Registrar, the organisation is now recognised for its ability to deliver long-term, sustainable housing solutions.

“Given the current severe shortage of affordable and suitable accommodation for veterans and their families across the Coffs Coast we are delighted to have the prospect of meeting their needs,” said Coffs Coast Legacy President Patrick Magann.

“This is the first time Legacy across Australia has been successful in receiving a capital grant from DVA to build accommodation for veterans and their families.”

The project represents the second-highest funded initiative in this VAHP round, highlighting the region’s housing crisis and the need for urgent action.

The project will be delivered in three phases: development approvals and site planning (six months), construction (twelve to eighteen months) and occupancy and service rollout (three months after construction).

By Andrea FERRARI