Coffs man wins $200,000 on lottery

A COFFS Harbour man can’t wait to reunite with his children living overseas after scoring $200,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

The North Coast resident won the guaranteed 1st Prize in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1600 on Thursday 14 December 2022.



“Hang on! Hang on!” the winning man cheered when an official from The Lott called to confirm the winning news.

“This is so good.

“This is godsend. A blessing!

“I saw some correspondence from The Lott, and it prompted me to check my ticket.

“When I checked my ticket, I saw I won $40 from a previous draw.

“Then I checked this entry and couldn’t believe it.

“I have already told my partner, and she didn’t believe me.

“I told her to take a seat and told her about our win.

“I usually have a bit of a joke with her, so she thought I was full of it.

“Bit of a boy-who-cried-wolf situation, but she believes me now.”

The couple said they would “go have a nice dinner or do something nice to celebrate”.

“I have two adult children overseas, and I haven’t been able to see them the past few years because of everything going on in the world.

“I look forward to seeing them both.

“My partner and I might do some travelling too.

“This is a great thing to happen coming up to Christmas.”