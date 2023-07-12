Coffs Nurturing the Next Generation of Music Makers

IN the heart of Coffs Harbour, a musical haven thrives, silently shaping the next generation of music makers.

The Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium has long been a beacon of artistic excellence, providing an invaluable platform for aspiring musicians to develop their skills and pursue their passion.

Through Conservatorium programs and its unwavering commitment to education, this organisation continues to nurture and empower musicians of all ages, ensuring a harmonious future for music in our region and beyond.

The recent Term 2 Showcase Concerts showed the importance of what happens at the Con.

The Con’s executive director Patrick Brearley spoke at these concerts, explaining these are the musical equivalent of grass roots footy and cricket programs, and are pivotal in the development of the next Nathan Cleary or Ricky Ponting of the music world.

Moreover, the conservatorium fosters a sense of camaraderie and collaboration through its ensemble programs.

Students have the opportunity to play alongside their peers, discovering the joy of making music together and honing their skills in a supportive and stimulating environment.

These experiences not only enhance their musical abilities but also foster essential qualities such as teamwork, discipline, and perseverance.

At the core of the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium lies a team of dedicated and passionate staff members.

With their wealth of knowledge and experience, they guide and inspire budding musicians on their journey to mastery.

From instrumental instruction to ensemble collaborations, the conservatorium’s comprehensive programs cater to students of all ages and skill levels, with a deep commitment to high-quality music education opportunities and experiences.

The conservatorium’s impact extends far beyond its studio walls.

It actively engages with the local community, organising events and performances that bring people together in celebration of music, arts and culture.

The Conservatorium is actively recruiting for its ensemble programs, particularly the Coffs Coast Youth Orchestra and Coffs Coast Stage Band.

If you play an orchestral instrument and are aged between 9-22 (or thereabouts) with a standard of approximately Third grade AMEB or more, this is the orchestra for you.

If you have a passion for jazz and big band music and play a wind or brass instrument, come and check out the Coffs Coast Stage Band, no matter your age.

These two ensembles only cost $75 per term and provide students with lasting and memorable performance experiences and life-long friendships.

For more information, phone 6652 1592 or email the Con at admin@coffscon.org.au