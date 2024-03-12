Coffs Oztag senior teams to take on state’s best at home



COFFS Harbour Oztag’s senior representative teams are preparing to face the state’s best at home.

The Coffs Harbour Cavaliers teams will be in action during next week’s NSW Senior State Championships in Coffs Harbour.

The State Championships will be held over three days on 22-24 March at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields.

Coffs Harbour Cavaliers teams will compete in six of the 17 divisions; the Women’s Open, Women’s 27s, Mixed 20s, Mixed Senior, Mixed Open and Men’s Open.

This year’s State Championships will feature 201 teams as they vie for state titles across seventeen divisions.

Coffs Harbour will join forces with Port Macquarie and play as Mid North Coast teams at this year’s Australian Championships in Coffs Harbour in November.

Coffs Harbour Oztag holds weekly competitions, with mixed on Tuesday nights and men’s on Wednesday nights at Geoff King Motors Oval and surrounding fields.

By Aiden BURGESS