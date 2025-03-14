Coffs Oztag sides to take on the state’s best



COFFS Harbour’s senior Oztag representative teams are preparing to take on the state’s finest at home.

The Coffs Harbour Cavaliers sides will take on teams from across the state, during next week’s NSW Senior State Championships in Coffs Harbour.

This year’s State Championships will be held from Friday, 21 March, to Sunday, 23 March, at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields.

Coffs Harbour teams will feature in four divisions; the Women’s Open, Women’s 27s, Mixed 20s, and Mixed Open.

This year’s event will see 196 teams play off for state titles across 16 divisions.

State titles will be decided during finals day on Sunday, 23 March.

Coffs Harbour’s Mixed Senior and Women’s 27s teams made it to the quarter-finals at last year’s State Championships.

Coffs Harbour is also hosting the Australian Junior Championships in October, and the Australian Senior Championships in November.

Coffs Harbour Oztag holds weekly senior competitions, with mixed on Tuesday nights and men’s on Wednesday nights at Geoff King Motors Oval and surrounding fields.

By Aiden BURGESS