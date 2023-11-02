Coffs ref selected to officiate at Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup



WILL Cunningham has been selected to officiate at one of the most prestigious junior basketball tournaments in Australia.

The sixteen-year-old was selected by Basketball NSW to referee at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup in Albury.

This national tournament features the best junior country players from across Australia, to be held in January.

The young referee was fulfilling his ambition of officiating at major national tournaments.

“It’s always been my dream to go do different types of nationals, and I can’t wait to go see what this has in store for me,” he said.

“I’ve recently just went up to Brisbane where I did the Under 18 National Indigenous Basketball Tournament.”

Cunningham had ambitions to referee in the NBA.

“I have to be over 18 to go to America, so I’ve still got a few years of training left,” he said.

He is currently refereeing in the latest Sunshine Basketball Conference season, which is the Far North Coast’s premier representative competition.

Shane Dunlop has mentored Cunningham, and praised his refereeing ability.

“For his age I think he is quite advanced, as there are not many sixteen-year-olds going around and refereeing the level that he is refereeing,” he said.

By Aiden BURGESS