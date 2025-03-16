Coffs Rotary BookFest 2025 sizing up to be a record year



BOOKFEST is back and the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour says it is shaping up to be a record year.

The popular week-long fundraiser starts tomorrow, Saturday 15 March, and will run daily until 22 March at the Norm Jordan Pavilion at Coffs Harbour Showground.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

With over 62 pallets of second-hand books, it is the biggest pre-loved book sale on the Coffs Coast.

There will be fiction and non-fiction books covering topics such as children’s stories, cookbooks, history, hobbies, politics, adventures and more.

There will also be rare and antique books plus CDs and DVDs.

In preparation, the Rotarians have been organising the books into categories to make it easier for visitors.

“BookFest also serves a greater purpose, it is a key fundraising event for the club,” said Coordinator Tony James.

“Proceeds from BookFest will directly benefit local community initiatives and global Rotary projects.”

Over the last 12 months, Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour has supported Coffs’ surf lifesavers with rescue tubes; Coffs Wildlife Sanctuary’s sea turtle rescue project; helping to fund Coffs Harbour Hospital’s radiation trials and the purchase of trans-perineal biopsy (prostate cancer) equipment; the Disabled Surfing Association; the Parkinson’s support group; the Kulai preschool; exchange students both inbound and outbound; and other educational projects.

“By attending, visitors will be continuing to assist our Rotary Club in supporting a broad range of charitable causes that make a meaningful impact both here in the Coffs Coast, and beyond.”

For more information and updates about the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour’s BookFest visit its social media pages or contact Tony James on 0484 028 269.

By Andrea FERRARI

