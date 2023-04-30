Coffs Rotary Gold Day a big hit

THE combined Rotary Clubs of Coffs City and Daybreak have run their annual Charity Golf Day at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

“The well supported afternoon was a huge success for both clubs with Mike Blewitt Ford as naming right sponsor helping so much with our cause, and presenting the prizes,” Coffs City Rotary Club executive Bob Carle told News Of The Area.



Teeing off at 12-noon on Friday afternoon, Bob said golfers enjoyed a picture-perfect course which was “magnificent for a game of golf”.

With the support of many sponsors the team prizes went through to the eighth placed team.

The Golf Day was won by the Toormina Hotel team, who were also a generous sponsor.

“They played a great game, thanks for your support boys,” Bob told News Of The Area.

The Ladies competition was won by the Foxettes, with the division sponsored by Ross Paul Allied Funerals.

“Coffs local and international speaker and author, Michael Crossland, once again did a great job and auctioned off magnificent prizes from Coffs Harbour Fish Co-op, Watsons Caravans, Ash Beaton’s North Coast V-twin, Repco, Coffs Harbour Cartoon Gallery and Sawtell’s Split Café,” Bob said.

In the Tear Drop Banner competition Shaun Marshall won first place, winning the prize of accommodation at Opal Cove.

This little extra contest is where a tear drop banner is placed in the middle of a fairway, as a target to place your ball nearest to.

Organisers from both Rotary clubs send out a huge thank you to the amazing sponsors for their generosity.

“On the day our charities benefited with just short of $10,000,” said Bob.

“Funds will be divided between the two club’s chosen charities/not-for-profits.

Coffs City Club is supporting the Waratah Respite Centre as their main recipient and Coffs Daybreak is supporting the Chiedza Child Care Centre as their main recipient.

The Charity Day has become a popular Friday afternoon content each year.

“We already have Friday 22 March booked for next year, 2024, so get it in your diary and tell your friends.

“Both Rotary Clubs thank Coffs Harbour Golf Club for its support and for the generosity of the players who attended the day,” closed Bob.

By Andrea FERRARI