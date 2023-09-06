Coffs rugby juniors selected to NSW Waratahs squad

FOUR of Coffs Harbour’s most promising young Rugby Union players have been selected to an NSW Waratahs squad.

Coffs Harbour Snappers juniors Kden Carter, Darcy Cruickshanks and Jack Harrison, and SCU Marlins junior Cooper Moore have been selected to the NSW Waratahs Gen Blue Under 15 squad.

The Under 15 squad consists of 100 players that will be split into four teams who will compete at the Gen Blue Cup at the Camden Rugby Club later this month.

Kden Carter, Darcy Cruickshanks, and Jack Harrison play for the Coffs Harbour Snappers Under 16s, while Cooper Moore plays for the SCU Marlins Under 16s side.

It is the second straight year that Kden Carter has been selected to the State squad, after making the NSW Waratahs Gen Blue Under 14 team who took part in last year’s Under 15 Next Gen Cup.

Snappers junior president Paul Butcher has coached the four juniors, and explained the playing attributes which helped them to catch the attention of the Waratahs.

“I coached them as part of the Mid North Coast Axemen team at the NSW Country Championships, where we came fifth in the state,” he said.

“Kden was a standout at the Country Championships and in the City vs Country match.

“He is a natural athlete and reads the game really well at fullback, and he’s an x-factor wherever he plays.

“Darcy is a halfback, and his biggest asset is the way he reads the game.

“Jack plays wing and outside centre, and his biggest asset is his footwork and he has speed to burn.

“And Cooper is a good thinker and able to read the game really well.”

