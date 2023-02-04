Coffs Shed men band together for the love of music

THE synchronicity of a bunch of blokes joining the Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed, and then finding out there is a wealth of musical talent amongst them, has produced a performing band and a lot of laughs.

The Shedmen as the band is named, is not only going strong with eighteen members, it has now become two bands in a re-grouping of different musical styles.



Apart from giving these men the fulfilment and camaraderie of rehearsing together at least once a week, it is providing the community with two great local bands they can book as entertainment for events.

Tony Goninan, an inaugural Coffs Harbour Men’s Shed member, in a past role with the organisation, went out into the field and observed other sheds.

“There was a shed out west with a music group which started with just three or four blokes just playing music in the shed.

“What I observed was 26 guys playing, with others just coming in to listen, and I thought that’s fantastic.

“From then I’d always had a dream that maybe our shed could do just that.

“We were so lucky that there’s a group of us here who are old musos, who’ve been playing in bands for a long time, a long time ago, and we’ve come together and are hopefully playing some good music.

“I know we’re having a great time.”

The main thing is the inclusivity and Tony is keen to invite and include anyone who fancies playing with the guys.

“We encourage anyone to come along, this is not a closed shop.

“Anyone who wants to come in and sit in the background, or strum along with us or do vocals, we’d love that to happen,” he said.

Dave Peterson, who plays keyboard, came to the Coffs Harbour Shed soon after moving to the area and found it to be a great way to make new friends and “play music at the same time”.

David Gilchrist has made himself a guitar at the shed.

“It’s as heavy as anything but I enjoy playing here with the boys.

“I’ve done some guitar tech work over the years and thought it was time I built my own instrument,” he said.

Band members Neil Matthews and Col Hampshire both came from musical families with a long background in playing music both publicly and at home for enjoyment.

Both musos love the acceptance of any and every standard of playing and look forward to rehearsals and jamming sessions in the shed.

Band member Chris Pile is a foundational member of the band and interested in making musical instruments along with a few of the other guys.

“Playing music has been fantastic with these old blokes,” he said with a smile breaking out across his face.

“It’s about old blokes playing old songs I think, and we just enjoy that,” he closed.

Shout out to the dedicated vocalists: Geoff Knight, Bruce Ellem and Linton Reid.

Warren Sanger is one of the accidental founders of the band, just playing along in the early days before the band was formalised.

Warren is now your man for bookings.

You can chat through what music you’re looking for and find a fit with either or a combination of the bands.

The Shedmen are available to play and entertain by contacting Warren Sanger through the Men’s Shed or on 0412461929

Thanks to private donations, NSW Government grants and Men’s Shed contributions, the music section is continuing to upgrade the instruments and electrical equipment.

By Andrea FERRARI