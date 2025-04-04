Coffs Showground Gallery Art exhibition calls for entries



COFFS Harbour Creative Arts Group (CHCAG) has announced the dates of its annual Showground Gallery Art Prize.

The long-standing exhibition runs from Saturday 3 May to Wednesday 11 June, with entries from local and member artists now open until Friday 18 April.



The official opening and prize presentation will be on Sunday 4 May, at 2pm.

CHCAG President Sue Roberts told News Of The Area that, “It is a great opportunity for artists to show their works and vie for prizes thanks to the support of the CHCAG members, along with our current sponsors, Coffs Harbour Rifle Club; Blooms the Chemist, Sawtell; Coffs Harbour Showground; Kadmium Art and Design; Sawtell Framing; Officeworks, Coffs Harbour; Book Warehouse; and Saltwater Property Maintenance.”

There are five sections: oil and acrylic, watercolour, pastel, drawing, and open (which is any medium not covered in the other sections including mixed media and collage but not photography).

First and second prizes will be awarded in each section, along with highly commended awards, and at the end of the exhibition the People’s Choice winner will be announced.

The identity of the judge and the exhibition prize winners will be announced at the opening.

“We like to keep it as much under wraps as possible so it’s a surprise for the winners and attendees alike,” Ms Roberts said.

The entry form, together with the terms and conditions, is available at the Coffs Harbour Showground Art Gallery, online through the CHCAG website coffsharbourartsgroup.com, or by emailing Maxine at chcagtreasurer@gmail.com.

By Andrea FERRARI

