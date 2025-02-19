Coffs Suns host inaugural Big Banana Coffs Classic



COFFS Harbour Suns have hosted three big days of basketball at the inaugural Big Banana Coffs Classic.

Held at Sportz Central and the Wiigulga Sports Complex, the carnival featured junior teams from across Northern NSW, in Under 18s, Under 16s, Under 14s, and Under 12s divisions.

The hometown Suns teams won four divisions, taking out the Under 14 Girls Division 2, Under 16 Girls Division 1, Under 16 Girls Division 2, and Under 18 Girls Division 1 titles.

Suns teams also finished runners-up in the Under 12 Girls Division 1, Under 12 Boys Division 1, Under 14 Girls Division 1, Under 18 Girls Division 2, and Under 18 Boys Division 1.

Bellinger Valley Braves won the Under 18 Boys Division 2 title, and finished runners-up in the Under 14 Boys Division 1, and Under 16 Boys Division 1.

Coffs Harbour Basketball Association president Joel Shannon said the inaugural Big Banana Coffs Classic had a great response.

“We had 64 teams play across all the divisions,” he said.

“Visiting teams have really enjoyed the carnival and said to us that we’ve done quite well, especially for our first carnival.

“It has been one of the biggest carnivals that the Coffs Suns have hosted, and the relaxed atmosphere and just seeing the enjoyment of all the kids on and off the court has been the highlight for me.”

The Suns president said playing a big carnival at home was a great experience.

“It’s very enjoyable, especially for the Coffs Suns as… you haven’t got the stress of travel.

“But also, you see a lot of enjoyment from the teams that have travelled here as well.”

By Aiden BURGESS