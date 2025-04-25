Coffs Suns junior excels at National Championships



KIRA Juffermans has shown herself to be one of Australia’s best junior basketballers.

The Coffs Coast player was part of the New South Wales Country team that played at the Under 18 Women’s National Championships in Brisbane.

The Coffs Harbour Suns junior was one of the best performing players at the National Championships.

She finished second in scoring averaging 15.86 points per game, and was second in rebounding averaging 11.71 a game.

Her best game came in her side’s 63-57 win against Western Australia Country, in which she scored a game high 19 points and grabbed an amazing 24 rebounds, as well as having four assists and three steals.

She finished her National Championships on a high scoring a game high 23 points on 10/14 shooting and grabbing 15 rebounds in her team’s final game, a 72-44 win against South Australia Country.

She also had standout games against ACT (19 points and 10 rebounds, two blocks, two steals), Tasmania (16 points and 14 rebounds, three assists), and against South Australia Metro (17 points and four assists).

Fellow Coffs Coast resident Andrew Williams coached Kira and the NSW Country team.

Former Coffs Harbour Suns junior Joshua Boyle also played at the National Championships, playing for the NSW Country Under 18s Men’s team.

By Aiden BURGESS