Coffs Suns junior teams win grand finals at Seaside Classic

COFFS Harbour Suns junior representative teams have had a successful weekend on the road winning three grand finals at the recent Seaside Classic Basketball Tournament in Port Macquarie.

The Suns under 11, under 13, and under 17 women’s teams all won their respective grand finals.

The Suns under 11s won 13-6 against Tamworth, the 13s beat Tamworth 30-26, and the 17s had a 39-14 win in their grand final against Tamworth.

The Suns under 11, under 13, and 17 men’s teams made their respective grand finals all finishing runners up, which included the under 11s losing a close grand final 36-34 against the host side Port Macquarie.

The Seaside Classic is an annual odd-age tournament hosting teams in U11, U13, U15 and U17 age groups.

This year’s event was the first since 2019 due to COVID restrictions, and attracted teams from Bellinger Valley, Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour, Gloucester, Lismore, Port Macquarie, Sydney, Tamworth, and Taree.

Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s Coaches Director Felicity Cook supported the junior teams in Port Macquarie, and said it was great having the annual event back in action.

“Coffs Harbour Basketball Association sent nine junior representative teams away to the Seaside Classic in Port Macquarie on the weekend of November 5-6,” she said.

“COVID has ruled it out for a number of years, but it was great to see officials and players on court before the 2023 representative season kicks off.

“Well done to all teams competing.”

By Aiden BURGESS