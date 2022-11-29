Coffs Suns women cap off undefeated season with grand final win

COFFS Harbour Suns women are the queens of Far North Coast basketball after winning the region’s premier representative basketball competition.

The Suns women capped off an undefeated season in the Sunshine Basketball Conference, triumphing on their home court with a dominant 78-39 win against the Lismore Storm at Sportz Central.

The Suns won all 10 of their games on their way to becoming the women’s champions, beating representative teams from Ballina, Bellinger Valley, Byron Bay, Grafton, and Lismore.

Sunshine Basketball Conference Most Valuable Player Jordon Woods continued her stellar season form, top scoring with 24 points in the grand final, while Jessi Reeves scored 21 points.

Suns women’s coach Justin Baldwin shared with News Of The Area how his side became undefeated champions.

“I think we have got a good mix of seniors and youth, and we rotated effectively and put the pressure on Lismore in the grand final,” he said.

“We were active up the floor on defence, and we like to pressure often and it wears the other team down.

“Strength wise we have a good culture in the group and we have great depth, and Saturday highlighted the depth we have with players coming through the Youth League to play seniors.

“Just our perseverance and teamwork and we have good chemistry.

“My job as a coach is easy if everyone buys into that team culture.”

Coach Baldwin said it was a successful debut season in the Sunshine Basketball Conference.

“It was a second season for those that played Waratah State League this year as it started shortly after, and it was a good opportunity for the seniors to mentor the younger players,” he said.

“It was an enjoyable season as we were able to play local associations which we don’t normally do.

“Our furthest trip was Byron and it limited the long-distance travel, and we didn’t have long trips away like going to Sydney for the Waratah League.”

The Byron Bay Beez won the men’s grand final with a 95-72 win against the Bellinger Valley Braves at Sportz Central.

By Aiden BURGESS