Coffs teams take on the state’s best



COFFS Harbour’s best Oztag players have once again taken on the state’s best at home, during this year’s NSW Senior State Championships in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour Cavaliers representative teams took on teams from across the state in the Women’s Open, Mixed Open, Women’s 27s, and Mixed 20s divisions.

The Cavaliers Women’s 27s side made the semi-finals of their competition.

Player/coach Angela Barr explained why her side had finished top four in the state in their division.

“We’ve all played together for a long time, so we know how each other plays,” she said.

“A lot of us play Tuesday nights together, we play touch and League Tag together, so we know how each other plays, which is what I think makes us a good team.

“Our defence has been great, and I think that’s probably our main strength and it has kept us in games this weekend.”

She said it was an advantage playing a State Championships at home, especially on the same fields as their weekly local competition.

“It’s awesome, we can all bring our families down and have all the local support, so it’s definitely an advantage.

“We don’t have to travel, so it’s a bonus, and it’s really good that we have all the main tournaments here as well as it brings a lot of people to town, and I think Coffs teams are getting better and putting ourselves on the map a little bit more.”

Coffs Harbour is hosting the Australian Junior Championships in October, and the Australian Senior Championships in November.

By Aiden BURGESS