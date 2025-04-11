Coffs Toastmasters win region’s Humorous Speech contest



TOASTMASTERS club members in Coffs Harbour have won the top places in the speech contest recently hosted by the Oxley Division in Taree.

Competing in the Humorous Speech category, Jetty Speakers Toastmaster Club President Susan Hereford-Ashley, won first place, with Coffs Harbour Toastmasters Club member Fran Kerkhoff placing second.



Susan and Fran are both aged over 80 and are long-time members of the public speaking network.

Susan embarked on her Toastmasters journey in 2012 and is a member of three Mid North Coast clubs.

Fran has been a member of the Coffs Harbour Toastmasters Club for 32 years.

The post-event report said, “these two vivacious ladies embody the core values of Toastmasters, including integrity, respect, service, and excellence, while also showcasing the power of humour, friendship, resilience, and perseverance.

“Their presence at the contest not only entertained and inspired but also served as a reminder of the boundless possibilities that come with age and experience.”

Susan told News Of The Area, “My speech was about a fly and how it was driving me mad for several days.

“I made use of a tea towel, an extendable fly swatter and a fake can of fly spray.

“I also made use of the speaking area.

“Fran spoke of her tendency to cause mishaps when she was a child.

“She [also] made great use of the speaking area and movement.”

Coffs Harbour Toastmasters Club meets at the Cavanbah Centre on a Tuesday night and the Jetty Speakers meet at Coffs Harbour Yacht Club on Thursday mornings for breakfast.

Both Coffs clubs have members who have barely finished school or are at university, through to octogenarians.

“The Toastmasters experience really enables anyone to find their best self,” Susan said.

“[It] enables us to go beyond what we thought we could.”

By Andrea FERRARI