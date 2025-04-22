Coffs umpires gather for end-of-season meeting



UMPIRING is an important role and the lifeblood of any sport.

Coffs Harbour Cricket Umpires Association members came together to celebrate and reflect on Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association’s 2024/25 season.

The end of season meeting was held at the Toormina Hotel on Monday, 7 April, as members looked back and reflected on a season of umpiring the local competition.

Coffs Harbour District Umpires Association member Graham Doust reflected on a successful season of umpiring.

“We were fortunate to have had more umpires on board this season than for many years and we were able to provide umpiring support across more grades,” he said.

“Our end of season celebratory get together allows us to reflect on the season’s successes.

“The spirit of the get together certainly reflected on a season well completed.

“There were quite a few new playing conditions that were successfully implemented over the season, and the umpires worked hard to ensure the players were treated with the respect and fairness that is expected,” he said.

“A highlight of the season was the addition of some new umpires to the group.

“These umpires developed considerably and the enthusiasm they brought to the game was really appreciated by colleagues and players.

“The Association executive, Gary Campbell (President), Ted Bailey (Treasurer), John Pearce (Secretary), and Kevin Walker (Assistant Appointments Officer), were all thanked for their untiring work in making sure that the Association ran smoothly and effectively throughout the season.”

Mr Doust said the future of umpiring was bright on the Coffs Coast.

“The outlook for the future in providing a quality service to Coffs Harbour Cricket is certainly bright with the group attending to the challenges of umpiring in a most cohesive and professional fashion,” he said.

By Aiden BURGESS