Coffs United Embrace Indigenous Round

THE Indigenous Round was embraced by hundreds of players and football supporters last Saturday.

Fiona Lugnan kicked off the round with a Welcome to Country, followed by indigenous song and dance at Coffs United’s home ground on Mclean Street.

Fiona also helped the under 12s players paint their faces to commemorate the round and explained the meaning behind the symbols, which the girls loved.

Glen Williams, who coached the men’s first-grade team to three successive Coastal Premier League titles, has taken on a different role this year as he coaches his daughter’s under 12s Lionesses team.

This marks a significant turnaround for Williams, who has been at the club his entire life and has become one of the many volunteers advocating for the growth of female football.

“I love the fact that female interest has grown in the game, way before the women’s World Cup was coming to Oz,” he said.

“The fact that our club female registration has grown two-fold over the past five years is a representation of past and present committees embracing this.”

And with the Women’s World Cup kicking off on 20 July, Williams and his family will be cheering on the Matildas from the terraces.

“I am going to the Matilda’s game versus Nigeria in Brisbane, with my wife, Mia and Scarlett, we can’t wait,” Williams said.

By David Wigley