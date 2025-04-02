Coleman-Smith recipient Avalon Vowels shines in the surf



THE 25th annual Barney Miller Classic surf contest took place on the weekend of 21-23 March in Sawtell.

Yarrahapinni teenager Avalon Vowels was placed first in the Under 18 Girls division, solidifying a back-to-back result.

“I would like to give a big thank you to the Coleman-Smith foundation for the generous grant that I received last year,” Avalon said.

“[It] helped to pay for NSW Team training, which has paid off in my results this year.

“I also won the Regional Titles in Sawtell two weeks ago. In my semi-final, I scored my highest single wave score yet – a 9.33.”

The Barney Miller Classic, established in 1999, is a charity event that raises funds for people in the community who are in need.

This year, proceeds will go to Coffs Coast local Mike Thorncroft, who was involved in a motocross accident in January 2024.

The Classic is supported by many local businesses, and every year Sawtell board riders come along and help out, whether it’s cooking on the barbeque, or helping set up and pack up.

What began as a tribute to Barney Miller’s resilience and love for surfing, has grown into a cornerstone event for the Coffs Harbour community and the broader Australian surfing scene.

In 25 years, the Classic has raised more than $500,000.

There is more competitive surfing ahead for Avalon, with a nationwide contest in Coolum and State Titles in May.

In the meantime, she’ll be staying on top of her Years 11 and 12 studies.

By Jen HETHERINGTON