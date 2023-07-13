Comets come out on top at Nambucca Heads

THE Coffs Harbour Comets came south last weekend to meet the Nambucca Roosters for the round 10 clash at Coronation Park, Nambucca Heads.

For the Roosters this was their Indigenous Round and all teams played in jerseys especially designed for the day, featuring the artwork of local Gumbaynggirr artist Lavinnia Inglis.

The games were preceded by traditional dancing from the Bowra Boys Dance Group and, as an act of respect, teams ran onto the field side by side through a group of Elders.

Before the 1st Grade Game a stirring welcome to country was delivered by Uncle Micklo Jarrett in the Gumbaynggirr language.

In a fiery game with a level of passion that is the hallmark of a Comets-Roosters clash, the visitors went home with a win, defeating the Nambucca Roosters 22-10.

The game seemed to be going Nambucca’s way in the early stages, nearly scoring in the first two minutes and having about 60 percent of possession for the first quarter of play.

Both sides had disallowed tries early however, at the eight-minute mark a shortfall from the Rooster’s Tyronne Roberts-Davis put Ryan Taylor into a position to bust through a solid Comets defensive pack to put points on the board.

A cross wind added difficulty to a tough kick and Roberts-Davis failed to convert, leaving the score at 4-0.

Possession and penalties drifted to favour the visitors and their pressure on the Nambucca line was relentless.

At the 27th-minute mark, and shortly after a stoppage in play because of flared tempers, the Comets answered the Roosters earlier try when Bennet Bar Reech found space in the Nambucca left edge and scored.

Nathan Curry was accurate with the boot and the Comets then led 6-4.

As the first half closed Nathan Curry capitalised on the Comets momentum and crossed the line, converting his own try, and going to the sheds 12-4 in front.

In the second half the Roosters Dane Saunders scored a try in the 10th minute of the half, however a melee erupted amongst the post-try celebrations resulting in both teams having a player sent from the field in circumstances that seemed to increase the level of tension on the paddock.

A successful penalty goal kick by Tyronne Roberts-Davis closed the gap to a two-point ball game with the score now 12-10 Comets way.

Minutes later the linesman reported that Nambucca’s Brody Simon had used a forearm excessively in a tackle and he too was sent from the field.

The Comets, now a man up on their opponents, put Ronan Singleton across the line, not converted, and followed that up 27 minutes into the half with Ayden Baloh going over to bring the score to 22-10.

Despite both teams continuing to attack with passion and aggression the last ten minutes were scoreless, and in a tough but entertaining game marked with penalties and injuries, Coffs sits at the top of the ladder in Group 2.

The U/18s game was sometimes scrappy but very much enjoyed by the crowd that had come to Coronation Park on a day with great weather conditions for rugby league.

Coffs Harbour won the U/18s game 20-14.

In the Reserve Grade game the Nambucca Roosters just got there in the end, putting on a grandstand finish for the home crowd by scoring on the bell to win 26-24.

The Nambucca Roosters Ladies Rugby League team played in the curtain raiser against Wingham and it was the visitors who came up with the win.

By Mick BIRTLES and Blake HASTIE