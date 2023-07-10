Coming to Harbourside Markets, the campaign for ‘yes’

THIS Sunday, July 9, the Harbourside Markets will be the venue for ‘Come Together for Yes’, a fun, family-friendly event at the Harbourside Markets designed to show support for voting ‘yes’ in the referendum and providing an opportunity for people to ask questions and learn more.

The event is being conducted by ‘Coffs and Surrounds for Yes’, more than 120 locals who have come together to encourage people to support the Voice to Parliament.



Following similar events around Australia and timed to mark the end of NAIDOC Week, local campaign organisers are inviting supporters to come together in a show of support for a resounding yes vote.

The main event will be from 10.30am until 11.30am with a Welcome to Country and speeches from Gumbaynggirr people about what the Voice and referendum means to them.

Organisers have been liaising with local Gumbaynggirr people in planning the event and speakers at the event will include Clark Webb, executive officer, Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation (BMNAC).

BMNAC and the Gumbaynggirr Giingana Freedom School recently resolved to support a ‘yes’ vote in the upcoming referendum on a First Nations Voice to Parliament.

Chelsea Marshall, a Gumbyanggirr woman, will also speak.

Market goers are encouraged to the main event and then to stay around for other planned family-friendly activities and to connect with other supporters.

“I hope that the event shows that we have a community groundswell of support for ‘yes’ that demonstrates the humanity and generosity of our community,” said event organiser Simone Olsen.

“It’s a small ask to give recognition and a ‘seat at the table’ to our First Nations people.”

Ms Olsen said the campaign would increase in visibility with a series of street and market stalls after Sunday and ‘Come Together for Yes’ will support any local kitchen table conversations.

In addition to ‘Coffs and Surrounds’, there are groups at Red Rock, Bellingen, and the Nambucca Valley.

More information can be found at https://action.yes23.com.au/coffs_surrounds_for_yes

By Andrew VIVIAN