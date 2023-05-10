Commercial premises for lease at 211 Myall Street, Tea Gardens

211 Myall Street, Tea Gardens

$26,400 per annum gross (negotiable)

CONVENIENTLY located, this versatile commercial space sits in Myall Street, Tea Gardens, the main arterial route to and from Hawks Nest.

This will be a busy stop for passing traffic as well as a highly convenient location for local residents.

With parking available at the front door, benefiting any business from the proximity to essential services, shopping centres, a range of cafés, shops, and local offerings.

The property features a large building situated in the busy business precinct.

Suitable for a range of uses, including commercial office and service retail and providing ample storage space.

The advantages of the property are the accessible entrance, you can drive through to the rear for deliveries, parking at the side and front of shop.

The glazed shopfront with generous signage opportunities, open plan in layout with a single office, lunchroom, and bathroom at the rear of the premises.

Contact us today to arrange a private inspection.

Inspections are by appointment only.

Call Kerrie Bailey on 49970262.