Community access blocked by private development works on public land at Corlette

WHILE residents from around Port Stephens continue to be enraged at encroachment onto public foreshore land by private development works, Council has issued a stop work order for works being conducted at Corlette.

Despite Council’s intervention, locals claim the order was ignored and works were completed.



Residents have expressed major concerns about the perceived lack of involvement from Council environmental staff in decision making regarding these works.

The resident conducting works has property adjacent to the works and does not own the land on which the works are being conducted.

Sandstone blocks are now blocking access to the foreshore and making access for any but the fittest impossible.

There are no safety hand rails and there are now large steps preventing any disability access to the space.

Local walker Margaret Wilkinson told News Of The Area, “I, and many others, can no longer use this space for regular walking because of the perilous safety conditions along that stretch.

“Because of this too, young Mums with prams have to negotiate cars parked on the side of Sandy Point Road,” she said.

It is understood that there is also interest from NSW Marine Parks (DPI) on the works.

Council has advised that the matter is under investigation.

At this stage Council does not have a plan or time frame for any remediation and refrained from making any further comment.

By Marian Sampson