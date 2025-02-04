Community consultation opens on renewable energy zone



ENERGY Minister Penny Sharpe visited an electrical substation slated for upgrades under the Hunter-Central Coast Renewable Energy Zone (HCC REZ) last week, as Ausgrid kicks off community consultation in the region.

After drop-in sessions in Singleton and Muswellbrook last Friday and Saturday, Ausgrid will hold an online webinar on Thursday 6 February.



Visit https://yoursay.ausgrid.com.au/hccrez for further details.

In December 2024 Ausgrid was announced as the preferred network operator for the Hunter-Central Coast REZ, to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the network infrastructure.

By 2028, the HCC REZ aims to add one gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy to the grid, enhancing energy stability and supporting NSW’s shift to sustainable energy.

The project involves upgrading existing overhead line corridors with higher capacity sub-transmission lines and building new substations.

This includes two new substations, upgrades to two existing substations, and approximately 85km of upgraded sub-transmission lines.

Additional enhancements to primary, secondary, and telecommunications systems at various sites will aim to ensure seamless integration with the new infrastructure.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Penny Sharpe said the project is “powering ahead”.

“This will be the first renewable energy zone to replace lower-capacity power lines with higher-capacity ones – we’re essentially putting fatter lines on the poles – which will reduce the impact on the community and the environment.

“The start of community consultation is another milestone in the transformation of the state’s energy system.

“It’s great to be in the region to see how this project will deliver critical energy for NSW households and businesses.”

Ausgrid’s Group Executive Transmission Development and Growth, Kelly Wood said, “Ausgrid is committed to working with landholders and EnergyCo to finalise details of the design, with the aim of minimising impacts and maximising benefits for the local communities.

“We are proud to see our people bringing this project to life, supporting the communities they and their families live in.”