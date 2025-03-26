Community engagement strategy on public exhibition



MEMBERS of the community have until 6 April to provide feedback on MidCoast Council’s draft Community Engagement Strategy, currently on public exhibition.

General Manager Adrian Panuccio said the strategy provides a framework to ensure Council communicates and engages with the community in a consistent way.



This framework is based on the scale and importance of the issue or project, its potential impact on the community and how much influence the community can have on Council’s decision making.

“It outlines what the community can expect from us, the principles guiding our engagement, our key objectives, how we interact with different stakeholder groups, how we identify engagement opportunities and the tools we use,“ Mr Panuccio explained.

The strategy also sets out timeframes for public exhibition periods so the community has a clear expectation of how long they have to provide Council with feedback on a wide range of matters.

The way Council communicates and engages is an important part of overall community satisfaction and something that is a continual focus for Council, Mr Panuccio said.

“Our approach is shaped by the valuable feedback we regularly receive from the community.

“We regularly hear from our community on how they want to receive information from us and share their thoughts.”

To review the strategy and provide feedback please go to https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/community-engagement-strategy-2025-2029