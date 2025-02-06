Community Expo showcases Nambucca Valley groups and services despite weather woes



FACING the challenges of inclement weather, the Nambucca Bowls Club hosted a Community Expo on Saturday 1 February.

The event brought together local interest groups, charities and sporting organisations in a shared effort to strengthen community ties, boost volunteer numbers and provide a one-stop-shop for locals looking for meaningful ways to fill their time.



While attendance numbers could have been better, possibly impacted by the uncertain weather, the event still served as a platform for connection and collaboration.

The Bowls Club has long positioned itself as a community focal point, offering a space for meetings, fundraising opportunities, and events like the Expo, which help showcase the work of local organisations.

With a diverse population and socio-economic challenges across the Valley, the need for strong, active community groups are becoming increasingly relevant.

“There’s a real concern that if these groups struggle to attract new members, they may fold, leaving a noticeable gap in the support system for those in need,” Nambucca Bowls Club’s Nerida Blackford told News Of The Area.

“The Valley would feel the effects, and the community as a whole would be worse off.”

Volunteering and joining a community group have well-documented benefits, both for the individual and the broader community, and the event sought to highlight the diverse opportunities available.

Collaboration between groups is also an Expo feature.

At the same event two years ago, a remarkable outcome was achieved with the Rotary and Lions Clubs hatching a plan to combine fundraising efforts and purchase a second trike for Rotary’s Sunshine Wheels initiative.

These pedal trikes enable the elderly and those with disability to be taken for rides by volunteers along the Valley’s riverside cycleways.

Stallholders at the Expo were unanimous that community involvement is not just about supporting a cause but rather ensuring the sustainability of services and connections that make the Valley a better place for everyone.

While this year’s turnout may not have met expectations, the event succeeded in fostering discussions and partnerships that could lead to long-term benefits for the region.

