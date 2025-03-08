Community favourite Emerald Beach Fair planning its 20th anniversary



THE much-loved Emerald Beach Fair marks its 20th anniversary this year.

The milestone has fuelled the enthusiasm of organisers who are planning for Saturday 7 June, to be an unforgettable day of live entertainment, market stalls, delicious local food, and fun.



There will be family favourites such as the pooch parade, including the always-popular look-a-like dog and owner category.

The thong throwing competition is another favourite, with the title of “Golden Thong” expected to be heavily contested.

“Last year’s new addition, the Turtle Release, is coming back and we are adding in some new ventures with a petting zoo, a yoga morning and a classic cars section,” Chair of the fair committee Penny Westman told News Of The Area.

The Emerald Beach Fair is a not for profit event with all proceeds going back to the local community.

Over the past two decades, it has grown into a vibrant gathering that champions local businesses, artists, and community initiatives.

The fair has funded vital community initiatives such as shade sails for the playground and purchased a defibrillator which has already saved a life.

“We’ve also run beach clean-up days and hosted a moonlight cinema.”

Organisers are calling on sponsors and prize donors to help make the 2025 event the biggest and best yet.

Potential contributors can email emeraldbeachcommittee@gmail.com or follow the Facebook page @emeraldbeachfair.

By Andrea FERRARI