Community Feedback Endorsed in City’s Economic Strategy

THE City of Coffs Harbour’s adopted Economic Strategy has been amended to reflect priorities highlighted by community feedback during consultation at the end of 2022.

The key issues raised were:

– Promoting environmental sustainability

– Supporting education and training

– Facilitating agriculture and food production

– Encouraging place activation.



“We heard the community’s priorities and we’ve responded with a revised Strategy that reflects the issues they see as most important to help build a robust and resilient local economy,” said City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Paul Amos.

“We now have a clear way forward that outlines the resources and solutions we’ll need to be able to face the social and environmental challenges in front of us.

“While the City of Coffs Harbour local government area supports traditional industries such as tourism and agriculture, the local economy is ready for development and ready to embrace emerging industries that will be important for our community moving forward.”

Three over-arching economic priorities underpin the revised Coffs Harbour Economic Development Strategy 2022-2027 with the goal of ensuring the best outcomes for business, visitors and individuals.

The key priorities of the Strategy are to:

– Attract and retain necessary skills, capability, investments and people

– Support local businesses, creating economic, social and environmental sustainability

– Develop existing and future business, industries and places to create a thriving economy.

“As a City, we are extremely well-placed to make the most of the exciting opportunities available in our region,” said Natalia Cowley, City of Coffs Harbour General Manager.

“Growing our existing businesses, attracting quality investment and supporting the development of new businesses and industry will further enhance our vibrant and growing City and help generate new jobs.”