Community frustration builds as offshore wind inquiry delayed



A GROUP of anti-offshore wind farm activists from across the country headed to Canberra last week, ostensibly to give evidence to a hearing of a senate inquiry into the offshore wind industry consultation process.

The inquiry is being held by the Australian Senate’s Environment and Communications References Committee, chaired by Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

On Thursday, Nationals Senator Ross Cadell issued a statement claiming an inquiry hearing “was mothballed by Labor and The Greens just 24 hours out”.

He said anti-wind farm campaigners had travelled across the country “only to find out the hearing had been cancelled on Wednesday morning”.

Senator Hanson-Young however said no hearing had been scheduled.

“No date had been confirmed for a hearing into the offshore wind inquiry and no witnesses had been invited by the committee,” she said.

“For any Senators to suggest otherwise is mischief making at best and contempt of Senate process at worst.”

Labor Senator for South Australia Karen Grogan took aim at Senator Cadell for spreading “deliberate misinformation”.

“It is now clear that Senator Cadell misled community members by advising them of a draft date that was never authorised by the committee,” she said.

“Senator Cadell’s false assertion that witnesses had already made their way to Canberra in anticipation of a hearing is incorrect and spreads purposeful misinformation.

“His actions have caused unnecessary distress to those affected and contravened Senate procedure in the process.”

Ben Abbott from No Offshore Turbines Port Stephens was one of the campaigners in attendance.

He said he was told the inquiry hearing was imminent, although no formal invitation was issued.

“We were told up until the day before that we should receive notice that it would be on,” Mr Abbott said.

“The reason why we went down (to Canberra) was because we were concerned the invitation would come too late for us to be there.”

Rather than whether a hearing was officially scheduled, Mr Abbott said the key question was why the inquiry had experienced delays.

“What is it that we might ask of the government, that they don’t want the public to know,” he said.

On 3 July 2024 the Senate referred an inquiry into the “offshore wind industry consultation process”, following a motion from Senator Cadell.

The inquiry’s focuses include the “efficacy of community engagement”, consent from Indigenous groups, and the “impact of the offshore wind industry on marine life and marine environments in Australian waters”.

More than 300 submissions were made to the inquiry.

The committee was initially due to deliver its report by 13 February 2025.

On 10 February, the committee was granted an extension until 13 March 2025.

This was extended last Wednesday until 24 April 2025 to allow the committee to “conclude its deliberations”.

“The inquiry has been extended to facilitate the committee being able to do its work properly and ensure all senators can participate,” Ms Hanson-Young told NOTA.

The process undertaken by the Federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) to consult communities on offshore wind development has received significant criticism from impacted regions across Australia.

In Port Stephens, project opponents say the community was not effectively notified of consultation opportunities.

Mr Abbott said the Hunter zone consultation process was “non-existent”.

“There were no letterbox drops, no advertisements in the local news, nor on social media, and no notice of community meetings,” he said.

As required by legislation, a 65-day public consultation process on the Hunter offshore wind zone took place from 23 February to 28 April 2023.

“[Information] sessions were held in Wamberal, Doyalson, Swansea, Newcastle City, Merewether, Hawks Nest and Nelson Bay from 6 March to 9 March 2023,” the DCCEEW website states.

“Information about the consultation was shared across several platforms, including on our website and social media channels.

“Paid promotion was undertaken in newspapers, radio and social media.

“A letterbox drop of 45,200 flyers to households in suburbs and towns near the proposed area has also been conducted.”

In particular, the local recreational and commercial fishing community has been scathing of the government’s consultation attempts.

They are equally unimpressed with delays to the inquiry.

“The Labor and Greens controlled committee is once again trying to avoid legitimate scrutiny, denying local communities, fishers, and industry stakeholders the opportunity to have their voices heard,” said Troy Radford, President of the Newcastle and Port Stephens Game Fish Club.

“The decision to delay this inquiry is yet another kick in the guts to our community.

“People in the Hunter deserve answers about how this project will affect their livelihoods, the marine environment, and local industries like tourism and commercial fishing.

“Instead, Labor and the Greens are doing everything they can to dodge accountability.

“Concerns around offshore wind development in the Hunter region have been growing, with many questioning the lack of independent environmental assessments, the exclusion of key stakeholders, and the potential long-term economic consequences.”

Mr Radford said the government promised consultation but delivered “little more than a box-ticking exercise”.

“We call on the Senate to complete the inquiry immediately to ensure the voices of those affected are heard before it is too late,” he said.

Port Stephens councillor Mark Watson said possible disruptions to local industries need to be considered before the Hunter project progresses.

“I’m calling for greater transparency and consultation with local communities, stakeholders, and industry experts before proceeding with any further developments,” he said.

Bowen and Swanson challenged to debate

Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Ted O’Brien and Liberal candidate for Paterson Laurence Antcliff have challenged Energy Minister Chris Bowen and incumbent Paterson MP Meryl Swanson to a debate over offshore wind in Nelson Bay.

“If Chris Bowen and Meryl Swanson have any respect for the local community, they will turn up to a debate on the pros and cons of their offshore wind plan on 12 March,” said Mr O’Brien.

A spokesperson for Ms Swanson said neither she or Mr Bowen would be accepting the debate, as not enough notice had been given and no attempt had been made by organisers to find a time that suited all parties.

By Douglas CONNOR

