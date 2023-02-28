Community funding up for grabs to create vibrant and liveable places

MORE funding is available to support a broad range of individuals and groups across Port Stephens as part of Council’s Round 2 2022–23 funding program.

Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer says this funding is a chance for us to give back and support the Port Stephens community to create a vibrant place to live, work and visit.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“So far, we’ve been excited to award funding to heaps of different projects, including the Tilligerry Festival in November last year and an upcoming pathway project in Seaham,” Mayor Palmer said.

“We really want to fund as many grassroots local projects that genuinely support local people across the whole LGA to bring life and vibrancy to our streets and neighbourhoods,” he added.

Mayor Palmer said there’s a great cross-section of funding streams available for anyone to apply from individuals, artists, creatives, community groups, not-for profits, businesses and students.

“It’s really easy to apply, with our guidelines clearly explaining each funding program and what type of projects can be funded.

“Our team is also available to give you tips on how to make sure your application is successful,” he said.

“We can’t wait to see some exciting new initiatives that will boost the social, cultural, environmental and economic life of our communities,” Mayor Palmer added.

The Vibrant Spaces Fund and Community Support fund close on 2 April 2023, with the other funding streams open year round.

To view the full range of funds available, view the guidelines or apply visit portstephens.nsw.gov.au/funding