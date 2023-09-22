Community garden at Macksville District Hospital officially opened

A COMMUNITY garden built at Macksville District Hospital was officially opened on Tuesday 12 September.

The garden is the result of three months work by Nambucca Valley Rotary, Nambucca Heads High School, Shoretrack, local tradespeople, staff and volunteers and includes the construction of concrete paving, a checkerboard, a small bridge and the planting of native vegetation.



Executive Officer and Director of Nursing at Macksville District Hospital, Anna Pascoe told News Of The Area, “The project came to fruition following a generous donation made by the late Clive Thew.

“With the bequest money made in Mr Thew’s will and a donation from the BowraMacksville United Hospital Auxiliary, the garden has grown into a combined community collaboration and is now being used for patients and visitors to enjoy.”

Anna Pascoe also praised the work of local doctor Danny Ryan and Nambucca Valley Legal solicitor Anne Gillin for their facilitation of the project which grew after consultation with staff and community groups.

“The garden has already been put to great use with many staff utilising the space and more native trees planted by community members during this year’s NAIDOC Week celebrations,” Ms Pascoe continued.

Members from the Nambucca Valley Rotary Club have also been instrumental in getting the garden into shape, with retired builder and Rotarian Dave Banks managing the work conducted by the different community groups.

“Students from Nambucca Heads High School and youth program participants from Shoretrack did a great job planting trees and shrubs, placing mulch and doing general labouring jobs to get the garden ready for use by the staff and public,” Mr Banks said.

“I am proud to have been involved in a community project where so many groups were involved, locals have really come together to make it happen.”

The garden is situated at the back of the hospital and will be used by staff, patients and visitors as a place to relax and unwind.

Allied health staff will also be able to use the paths for patients to exercise.