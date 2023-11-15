Community gathers 105 years after end of World War I

105 YEARS on since the Armistice that ended fighting with Germany in World War I, heartfelt ceremonies were held around Port Stephens on Saturday in commemoration of Remembrance Day, a chance to acknowledge those who died while serving in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

Originally a commemoration of the end of World War I (WWI), Remembrance Day now pays tribute not only to those who fell during the “war to end all wars”, but in all military conflicts since.



“About 416,000 men enlisted in the Australian Imperial Force (AIF) out of a population of about five million at the end of 1918,” according to the Australian Department of Veteran Affairs.

“Of those enlistments, more than 330,000 men served overseas.”

A further 2139 women served in the Australian Army Nursing Services (AANS) during WWI.

According to the Australian War Memorial, more than 60,000 of those who served were killed and 156,000 taken prisoner, wounded or gassed.

Australian service men and women have continued to serve in many locations, some under fire and some performing vital humanitarian work.

Sadly not all return home.

Each year on November 11 communities come together to pay tribute to those that paid the ultimate price.

This year communities gathered at Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace, and Medowie to pay their respects.

Port Stephens Deputy Mayor Leah Anderson attended the Nelson Bay ceremony and laid a wreath as a tribute to those who have served.

“Remembrance Day was a special day with many people attending to pay their respects and remember those who served our country, and those who continue to serve our country,” Cr Anderson said.

“Lest we forget.”

NSW Premier Chris Minns said Remembrance Day was a chance to reflect on those “who bravely laid down their own lives to preserve our way of life and defend our country”.

“We acknowledge those who currently serve in our defence, at home and abroad,” Mr Minns said.

“There is no example of a higher public service than offering your own life to protect your country.

“Our nation also owes recognition to those who have lost a parent, child or family member in the defence of our country.

“They profoundly know the value of commemoration of our fallen and recognising those who returned.

“Australia’s free and democratic society is built upon the shoulders of these brave men and women for which we commemorate today.”

By Marian SAMPSON