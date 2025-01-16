Community grant funding on offer across Cowper



COMMUNITY groups across the Cowper electorate can now apply for Federal Government grants to upgrade and improve their facilities and resources.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said $150,000 has been allocated to upgrade local community infrastructure through round eight of the Stronger Communities Program (SCP) in the Cowper electorate.



Mr Conaghan is now calling for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from local groups to nominate priority projects.

EOIs are now open and must be received by one of Mr Conaghan’s electorate offices by 11pm on Monday 3 February 2025.

Mr Conaghan said the program provides a funding stream for things like hall upgrades, kitchen equipment, changeroom facilities and other smaller infrastructure projects that community groups often find hard to fund.

“This funding opportunity comes at an important time for local community groups as they plan for future events and how they will support the community after a difficult few years,” Mr Conaghan said.

“We are looking for projects that make a real difference to the community and provide the most benefit to community and volunteer groups.”

Round eight will allow groups to apply for grants between $2,500 and $20,000 without matching funding.

“This particular round is designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren’t able to fundraise or have the means to provide matching funding,” Mr Conaghan said.

“While this is fantastic financial support for groups, it is important to note that local governing bodies and organisations that fall under them will only be eligible to apply for up to 50 percent of the project costs and provide matching funding.

“I encourage local groups to visit my website www.patconaghan.com.au and lodge an EOI form by 11pm on Monday 3 February 2025.”

Successful applicants will then be invited to complete a full submission.