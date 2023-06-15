Community group still pushing for formation of urban garden at Brian Navin Park

THE Community Use Permaculture Space (CUPS), a proposed urban garden for food growing, meeting and nature-themed activities in Brian Navin Park, is committed to its regular monthly meeting to build plans despite formal approval not being finalised for the site.

The CUPS community garden is working on the approvals for a community garden in the Brian Navin Park beside Park Beach Plaza.



“The group will hold monthly gatherings on site to swap ideas, plants and do informal planning sessions about how the garden will look,” Peter Lewis, spokesperson for CUPS, told News Of The Area.

“It will give members and the public an opportunity to talk gardening and swap seeds, seedlings and garden tips.

“It was great to have David Navin at our recent meeting.

“David is the son of the park’s namesake and supports the establishment of a community garden in the park named after his late father and community leader, Brian Navin,” said Peter.

CUPS meetings will be held on the last Sunday of every month commencing at 1:30pm with the first being Sunday, 25 June.

“Anyone is welcome to bring plants, seedlings, seeds or excess produce or just turn up for a chat.”

Each meeting will begin with Peter updating everyone on the progress of the garden project and then open up for informal discussion.

“Everyone is welcome to attend,” invited Peter.

By Andrea FERRARI