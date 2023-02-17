Community groups invited to apply for Stronger Communities Grants

COMMUNITY groups across the Cowper electorate can access Federal Government grants to upgrade and improve their facilities and resources.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said $150,000 had been allocated to upgrade local community infrastructure through round eight of the Stronger Communities Program (SCP) in the Cowper electorate.

Mr Conaghan is calling for Expressions of Interest (EOI) from local groups to nominate priority projects.

EOIs are now open and must be received by one of Mr Conaghan’s electorate offices by 5pm on Monday March 27, 2023.

Mr Conaghan said the program provided a funding stream for things like hall upgrades, kitchen equipment, changeroom facilities and other smaller infrastructure projects that community groups often found hard to fund.

“This funding opportunity comes at an important time for local community groups as they plan for future events and how they will support the community after a difficult few years,” Mr Conaghan said.

“We are looking for projects that make a real difference to the community and provide the most benefit to community and volunteer groups.”

Mr Conaghan said round eight would allow groups to apply for grants between $2,500 and $20,000 without matching funding.

“This particular round is designed to support volunteer and community groups which weren’t able to fundraise or have the means to provide matching funding,” Mr Conaghan said.

“While this is fantastic financial support for groups, it is important to note that local governing bodies and organisations that fall under them will only be eligible to apply for up to 50 percent of the project costs and provide matching funding.

“I encourage local groups to visit my website www.patconaghan.com.au and lodge an EOI form by 5pm Monday March 27.”

Successful applicants will then be invited to complete a full submission.