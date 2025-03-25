Community groups to join ‘speed networking’ session



MIDCOAST Council hosted a fundraising workshop for Gloucester community groups in December 2024.

During the workshop, attendees suggested the idea of organising a community group networking session.



In response, MidCoast Council will hold a speed networking session for Gloucester community groups on Friday, 4 April at 10am in the Gloucester Council building.

Gloucester is home to a diverse range of community groups focused on sports, culture, and the environment. “Speed networking is a great way for community groups to quickly build connections, spark new ideas, foster a shared sense of purpose, and create partnerships that benefit the wider community,” said Jane O’Dwyer, Community Development Officer at MidCoast Council, in an interview with News Of The Area.

Each group will have two minutes to present an overview of their organisation to everyone in attendance.

After the presentations, there will be an opportunity to network more informally over a cup of tea.

Among those looking forward to the event are Gloucester Rotary Club, GACCI, and Gloucester Creatives.

“It is a great way to meet and share your projects and ideas,” Gloucester Rotary shared on social media.

Charlie Lethbridge, GACCI’s Arts Administrator, expressed excitement about learning what other community groups do and finding ways to collaborate.

“I am looking forward to meeting people from across the Gloucester community,” Charlie remarked.

“I hope many groups turn up.”

For more information and registrations, please contact Jane O’Dwyer at MidCoast Council.

By Wendy BUSWELL