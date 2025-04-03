Community groups trial Jimmys Beach MobiMat



JOINT efforts by the HNTG Progress Association and TGHN Surf Lifesavers Club led to a trial run of MobiMats at Jimmys Beach on Thursday 27 March.

After the SLSC successfully implemented MobiMats at the Bennetts Beach main access last season, the HNTG Progress Association renewed its attempt to gain a similar mobility pathway to Hawks Nest’s other popular beach.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This collaboration is proof positive of how groups like the SLSC and Progress Association can play together to make our towns an even nicer place to live, which is a stated aim of the PA,” HNTGPA Secretary Sherrie O’Keefe told News Of The Area.

The durable blue MobiMats were on special loan from the TGHN SLSC for the day.

Thirty metres was laid with the practiced expertise of David Lau, who has given up almost every morning this past season to ensure the Bennetts Beach mats are in working order.

After joint discussions between the two clubs, a location for the proposed second lot of MobiMats was chosen from the several pathways that connect Jimmys Beach to roads and parking areas.

“This accessway, along the Anchorage, is shorter and relatively flatter than the one at Bennetts,” David said of the chosen location.

“Bennetts is long and all downhill, with significant wind and wave erosion at the bottom, and water runoff at the top.”

The Jimmys Beach location is also in the lee of a small dune, and the waves are much calmer, while the mats can roll-out between existing rocks that have been placed to prevent unauthorised vehicular access.

Potential users of the mats can drive right up to the mat, unload their mobility device, and safely move along the mats to the beach.

“This is very nice; an easy, hassle-free stroll from the water’s edge to the parking lot,” said Linda*, a passing beach user.

The HNTG Progress Association is currently applying for a Federal Government grant to fund the next stages of the project, now that this practical proof of concept has been achieved.

The PA is seeking grant funds to supply and maintain the mats, and will also leverage the interests of local clubs and businesses to keep them in working order.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

