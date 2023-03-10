Community legal centres receive funding for flood services

FLOOD affected communities across the Mid North Coast will be able to obtain free legal advice as a result of a $7 million Commonwealth funding investment to aid ongoing relief and recovery.

Commonwealth Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the new funding for community legal services in NSW meant people will have ongoing ready access to free, independent and confidential support to help navigate legal problems including insurance claims, housing and tenancy rights, employment issues and social security, credit and debt, domestic violence, destroyed documents and parenting arrangements.



The Mid North Coast Legal Centre is one of seven community legal centres which will receive $250,000 per year over four years.

“These devastating floods have taken every material thing from those affected.

“The Commonwealth’s extra funding for Community Legal Centres means they’ll now have the legal assistance they need to help rebuild their lives,” Mr Dreyfus said.

“Every part of people’s lives is impacted by these natural disasters and we want to ensure that legal assistance is available to them at this critical time.”

NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman said the funding will help Community Legal Centres (CLCs) continue to support people through the ongoing flood recovery.

“The floods wreaked havoc on our State,” Mr Speakman said.

“In the challenging aftermath of a natural disaster free legal assistance is crucial, especially to people who are socially and economically disadvantaged.”

Further information about the services being provided by CLCs is available at https://www.clcnsw.org.au/legal-help-flood-affected-communities-nsw-2022