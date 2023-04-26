Community push back on Ingenia ‘Residential Lifestyle Community’ DA for Anna Bay

RESIDENTS of Port Stephens have become well and truly familiar with lengthy waits for medical appointments, and difficulty in accessing specialist services.

That problem will become far worse should a Development Application (DA) be approved for another ‘Residential Lifestyle Community’ in Anna Bay, according to local resident Brad Jelfs.



A member of the Sustainable Australia Party, Mr Jelfs is leading a community effort objecting to the application by Ingenia.

The application is labeled by Ingenia as a ‘caravan park, and seeks approval for 171 long-term sites, two short-term sites, a clubhouse and associated infrastructure.

This makes the potential development almost identical to another recently established gated community in Anna Bay, Latitude 1.

“My objection to the DA for the duplication of Latitude 1 stems from my political views to stop overdevelopment and to protect our environment.

“Everyone who has visited, or resides, in Latitude 1, will argue that these homes are not caravans, but are substantial permanent structures.

“This site has approximately 350 residents who require all forms of services.”

Mr Jelfs has found ready allies in local medical professionals who are concerned that another sudden boost in the population will push an already taxed public health system to breaking point.

Though recently retired, Dr Don Leitch – formerly of Providence Medical – has agreed to countersign Mr Jelfs’

objection, and shared his own views on the situation.

“I know that all GPs in the area feel overworked and are unable for lots of reasons to recruit new GPs,” Dr Leitch said.

“No GP was asked, as far as I am aware, if they thought these communities were a good idea and if they could cope with the extra patients they would bring.

“Many have closed their books and increased their fees as a response – although there are other GP issues there as well.

“Apart from the issues of general medical practice, there are also ancillary services to be considered such as Physio, OT, Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol, Aged Care and Dementia services to be considered.

“Non-private services in these areas are pretty thin in our community as it is.

“I am not sure whether Hunter New England Health has been included in the planning process, however, they will be responsible for increasing public services.”

Adding her voice to the objections is local resident Louise Powers.

“I have worked at two medical centres in the Bay over the last thirteen years and the GP situation is the most desperate it’s been, with no sign of improving,” Ms Powers said.

“The Council said at the time ‘build the homes, and this will force an increase of the services’, which is totally the wrong way around and also, in a medical sense, potentially putting its elderly population in Port Stephens at risk.”

These views have bolstered Mr Jelfs’ own concerns.

“The rampant replication of these ‘over 55 lifestyle villages’ is one cause of the massive strain upon medical and pharmaceutical services,” he said.

When asked for comment Steve Peart, Group Manager of Development Services for Port Stephens Council stated, “The Council issued a Request for Information to the applicant on 22 November 2022.

“The request related to ecology, stormwater and drainage, traffic and access, noise impacts and sewer connection.

“A response to this request was received on 27 March 2023.

“Council is currently assessing the additional information received.”

In the meantime Brad Jelfs is using social media to keep local residents informed, and continues to ask them to join the fight and add their names and comments to the objection submission he has prepared.

By Lindsay HALL