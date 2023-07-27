Community relationships have ETC named a finalist in the NSW Training Awards

LOCAL training provider Enterprise and Training Company (ETC) has been named as a finalist for the 2023 NSW Large Training Provider of the Year.

Headquartered in Coffs Harbour, the not-for-profit, community-oriented company has operated for more than 30 years and is today a leading provider of employment, training and business services across NSW and Queensland.



Catherine Hull, ETC’s general manager, Training said ETC was thrilled to be named a finalist.

“I think ETC has been recognised because of our commitment to regional NSW,” Catherine told News Of The Area.

“We don’t just service the traditional city areas; we go to the regional towns and locations where others don’t, and we have trainers and offices in these regions.

“We’re excited to be eligible as a Large Training Provider following a period of growth and expansion for ETC,” she said.

“We’re up against the likes of TAFE NSW, McDonalds, Catholic Education as previous winners.”

Catherine reckons ETC is the underdog, “but we like our chances due to the fact that we develop quality relationships with our students, employers and the local community.

“We keep our local communities at the heart of what we do as a not-for-profit and love to see the difference we make in those communities,” she said.

ETC offers a range of flexible training programs, including work preparation courses, and nationally-recognised qualifications through its Registered Training Organisation.

“ETC’s RTO aligns to the values of RISE (Respect, Integrity, Success and Empowerment) as we deliver our services, and we take great pride in the success of our students,” said Catherine.

This nomination highlights ETC’s passion and dedication to create an outstanding student experience, while meeting employers’ current and emerging training needs.

Additionally, through its Workforce Australia programs: Career Transition Assistance and Self-Employment Assistance, ETC helps people in many different situations to overcome their personal challenges and develop the skills they need to find sustainable employment.

The NSW Training Awards are conducted annually by Training Services NSW to recognise outstanding achievement in the vocational education and training sector.

The 2023 NSW Large Training Provider of the Year winner will be announced at the NSW Training Awards presentation event on 15 September in Sydney.

The winner will progress to shortlisting for the Australian Training Awards, and if successful, will represent NSW at the Australian Training Awards event presentation, slated for Tasmania, in November.

By Andrea FERRARI