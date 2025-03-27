Community safety discussed with MPs in Hawks Nest



THE NSW Government and NSW Police held a Community Safety Forum in Hawks Nest on Friday, 21 March, discussing police approaches to addressing and preventing crime in Port Stephens.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley and Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington, were joined by representatives of Port Stephens-Hunter Police District at the Hawks Nest Community Centre.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The forum was an opportunity for the local community to hear directly from the Minister, Local Member and Police, ask questions and raise concerns.

The forum also provided a platform for the local command to address key community concerns, including station hours, police resourcing, speeding, youth crime, and other seasonal issues.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said preventing crime is “something we all have a role in”. “I’m excited to see the ideas from today’s meeting come to life and make a difference.”

Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington said, “According to the census, Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest is home to one of the oldest communities in the country measured by median age.

“So, it’s crucial that we listen to local residents and foster strong partnerships between our local residents, the NSW Government, and our police force so everyone feels safe.”

