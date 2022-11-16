Community spirit soars at Soldiers Point Public School’s 75th Celebration Fair!

THE history of Soldiers Point Public School is one of humble beginnings.

In 1947 the school was established and consisted of a single storey tin shed.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Now it is a thriving educational hub for children in the area with over 345 students in attendance. On Saturday November 5, the school commemorated 75 years since it opened its doors.

The Soldiers Point Public School community celebrated with a fun-filled day of market stalls, rides, live music, food and games.

On display for the community to enjoy were the remnants from a 25 year old time capsule, photographs of the original school building, and class photographs of students and teachers throughout the years.

The school’s principal (for over 20 years) Simon Parson, described the day as a “coming together of the community by celebrating the past, present and future of our wonderful school”. One of the highlights from the day was the speech from original Soldiers Point Public School student Adrian Everett.

Adrian transported the audience back in time, recalling his unique experience of school life in the 1950’s.

P&C President Katie Allen, praised the organisers, volunteers and local businesses for their amazing support of the event that raised over $20,000.

The Soldiers Point Public School community hopes to demonstrate that they value inclusivity and accessibility for all their students by using the money raised to contribute to the construction of an accessible playground for all students to enjoy together.

By Amy BLUME