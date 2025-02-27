Community to ‘continue the fight’ against foreshore development plans



MORE than 400 community members gathered to demonstrate their continuing opposition to the State Government’s Jetty Foreshore revitalisation plan on Saturday, 22 February.

In attendance were City of Coffs Harbour councillors Paul Amos, Tony Judge and Jonathan Cassell, and representatives from the Garlambirla Guyuu Girrwaa Elders.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In early 2024, Budget Estimates discussions revealed NSW Government plans for the Jetty Foreshores precinct included up to 250 residential dwellings and 200 short stay units.

In September, Property and Development NSW (PDNSW) said the proposed residential development concerns a “small portion” of land, west of Jordan Esplanade.

Multi-level residential development remains a major concern of project detractors, and was the subject of a poll held at the September 2024 council elections.

A total of 33,161 people (68.68 percent) voted against any of the foreshore land being used for “multi-level private residential development”.

The poll however was unbinding, and has not deterred the State Government from its plans.

The newly appointed Council has also been more supportive of development than during the previous term, voting late last year to “request prioritisation of tourism accommodation over private residential in the Jetty Foreshores Precinct and to prioritise infrastructure upgrades and public realm improvements as the first priority.”

A rezoning proposal for the Jetty Foreshores Precinct was submitted to the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) at the end of March 2024.

An update on the rezoning is expected in early March 2025.

Foreshore for All, the community organisation leading the fight against residential development at the foreshores, has pledged to “keep up the fight to retain the foreshore land in public hands”.

“The messages from the throng of people was conveyed loudly along the beach as the crowd chanted to keep public land in public hands, parklands not penthouses, recreation land for recreation use,” the group said in a statement.

At the rally, councillors Amos, Judge and Cassell spoke of the obligation to fulfil the wishes of the community and to keep the land for much-needed recreational use as the local population grows.

Cr Amos, who was Mayor in the previous term of Council, said the development of residential accommodation would represent a missed opportunity to increase existing parkland.

“Once this land is gone, it is gone forever,” he said.

“We can never get it back and it will be a missed opportunity.

“We have to think beyond our generation.

“As our population grows we will need this recreational area to expand into,” said councillor Amos.

Councillor Judge tabled a successful motion at Council’s 13 February meeting to request Property and Development NSW formally display a 3D model of the proposed foreshore development during the next stage of community consultation.

“This is not simply just a battle about a piece of land, this is a battle about the soul of Coffs,” Mr Judge said.

“It’s not something the people are going to just drop.

“The people of Coffs Harbour will soon be asked to put forward submissions relating to the rezoning of the land to facilitate the proposed development.

“The model would enable the community to get a better visual image of the size, scale and space the planned development will take up.”

Coffs Coast residents will have further opportunity to have their say when the rezoning proposal is put on public exhibition.

In September 2024, PDNSW released a media statement promising “no high-rise” and “enhanced open space” at the foreshore.

“There is no current application with DPHI, nor any future proposal, to introduce high-rise buildings into the landscape,” PDNSW Executive Director Vy Nguyen said at that time.

PDNSW say the proposed development would be consistent with local and regional plans, including the Local Environmental Plan (LEP) controls for land use and massing on the western side of the train line including the Jetty strip.

“The building heights proposed are from two to six storeys which is consistent with established buildings at the Coffs Jetty,” Ms Nguyen said.

Ms Nguyen also responded to concerns that open space would be compromised as part of the proposed development.

“We have committed to fulfilling the community’s desire to enhance the existing open spaces of the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore Precinct.

“We will also be delivering an additional two and a half football fields worth of improved, usable green space,” Ms Nguyen said.