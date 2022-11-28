Community to discuss crime concerns

YOU are invited to a community discussion regarding crime in the Port Stephens area.

Residents from all areas are encouraged to attend.

The meeting will be conducted for concerned citizens to discuss current issues around local crime.

Representatives from Crime Stoppers, NSW Police and Port Stephens Council will be in attendance.

The meeting will be held Thursday, 1 December 2022 at 5.30 pm at the Lemon Tree Passage Bowling Club.

News Of the Area will be attending this meeting and will update our readers in next week’s edition.