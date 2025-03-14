Concerns over cost and timing of Port Macquarie by-election

THE Port Macquarie by-election, set for this Saturday (15 March 2025), has generated discussion among local constituents due to its financial burden and timing.



The by-election was triggered by the sudden resignation of former MP Leslie Williams, a move that has left many questioning the necessity of holding an expensive mid-term vote, particularly with the next State election scheduled for March 2027.





The cost of conducting a by-election is substantial, covering staffing, polling stations, and administrative expenses – funds that could otherwise be directed towards vital public services such as healthcare, education and infrastructure.



The NSW Electoral Commission this week confirmed that the Northern Tablelands by-election held in 2024 cost just over $930,000.

Some voters feel that such an expenditure is unjustifiable given the relatively short period remaining until the next scheduled State election.



Compounding the issue is the by-election’s proximity to the anticipated Federal election, creating potential voter confusion.

With election fatigue setting in, there is concern that key local issues affecting Port Macquarie may be overshadowed by national political discourse.



Libertarian Party candidate Breelin Coetzer has weighed in on the issue, highlighting the need for greater accountability among elected representatives.



“The people of Port Macquarie deserve stability and assurance that their elected representatives are dedicated to serving their full terms,” Coetzer stated.



“Implementing measures to hold officials accountable for unwarranted resignations is essential to maintain public trust and ensure the judicious use of taxpayer funds.”



To safeguard the integrity of the democratic process and promote fiscal responsibility, Ms Coetzer has suggested that elected officials should be mandated to complete their full terms, except in cases of severe health issues or other exceptional circumstances.



In instances where resignations occur without justifiable cause, Coetzer believes departing MPs should be financially liable for the ensuing by-election costs.



By Luke HADFIELD