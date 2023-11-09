Concerns raised over mining exploration in the Nambucca Valley

COMMUNITY group ‘Lock the Nambucca Valley’ (LNV) has expressed concerns about an exploration licence issued to mineral exploration company ‘Summit Minerals’ allowing them to explore for minerals, including antimony, in the Nambucca and Macleay Valleys.

LNV claims that landholders in the area are currently being served with Land Access Agreements as the company seeks to expand its exploration efforts.



The prospect of antimony mining in the region has prompted LNV to express their concerns.

LNV successfully opposed antimony mining exploration in the Nambucca Valley in 2012 and hopes to do so again.

LNV has extended its support to landowners whose properties may be targeted for mining exploration.

They are urging affected parties not to sign any agreements or documents related to exploration without first consulting with their group to understand their rights.

To inform and engage the community, LNV has organised a public meeting at the Macksville Ex-Services Club Auditorium on Tuesday, November 14 at 5:30 pm, where all concerned individuals are welcome to attend.

The group’s primary concerns revolve around the potential impact of mining exploration on the region.

LNV say their concerns include the utilisation of local water resources, the risk of potentially toxic river pollution following heavy rain, which could affect farming, fishing, and the oyster industry, forest destruction required for access, potential damage to private property, and roads, among other issues.

LNV is also offering Lock The Gate signs for purchase and display to further raise awareness and opposition to the exploration and potential mining operations.

LNVs Marion Syratt told News Of The Area, “We hope that as many concerned locals and other community groups will come to Tuesday’s meeting so we can really get people informed.”

LVN expects Summit Minerals to be represented at the meeting.

News Of The Area has contacted Summit Minerals for comment.

For more information and support, interested parties can contact LNV at dugblackwell@gmail.com.

By Mick BIRTLES