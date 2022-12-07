Consider local craft this Christmas

IT’S nearly Christmas time again, so if you are looking for that special hand made item for that special someone, then why not pop in and see all the great gifts that are on display in the Craft Shop at the Myall Community Art and Craft Centre, just behind the old Tourist Information office.

“We also have a great Christmas hamper raffle running up until 13 December, drawn 14 December, valued at $250.00 including a Coles $100 gift voucher,” said Susan Burns, Myall Community Art and Craft Cente.

“Tickets are $2.00 each or three for $5.00.

“We are open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4 pm and Sunday 11am to 2pm.

“If you are new to the area and would love to learn a new hobby or just join a group for a hobby that you already have then please come along and join us, new members are always welcome,” Susan said.