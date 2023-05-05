Construction commences on mobile telecommunications tower at South Arm

NAMBUCCA Valley Council has engaged Telstra Corporation Ltd to commence construction of a Macro Base mobile telecommunications tower to be located on South Arm Road, South Arm.

It is hoped the tower will improve outdoor coverage across targeted areas and indoor telecommunications coverage across the Nambucca Valley.

Works commenced 2 May 2023, and Council anticipates minor interruptions to local traffic for approximately two months during the course of construction.

Council received joint Australian and NSW Government funding totalling $971,250.00 for the construction of the telecommunications facility under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.

The funded project is a community-led initiative identified during the recovery of communities, businesses and industries impacted by the devastating Black Summer bushfires.

“Council apologises for any inconvenience that may be caused and requests residents adhere to all traffic control instructions during the construction of the new telecommunications tower,” a Nambucca Valley spokesperson told News Of The Area.