Coopernook kindys give big school the thumbs up



THEY are only a few weeks into their lifelong learning adventure, but the Kindergarten students of Coopernook Public are already giving school life the thumbs up.

And is it any wonder, given the fun activities waiting for them in the classroom and all the green space they have to play in at recess and lunch.

A spokesperson said it was exciting to welcome the new students into the school community.

“We are thrilled to have such a vibrant and eager group of young learners join us,” they said.

“This year promises to be filled with fun, friendship, and plenty of opportunities to grow and explore.

“We can’t wait to see all the amazing things these little stars will achieve as they start their educational journey with us.

“Welcome to the Coopernook family, Kindys.”